TRAFFIC ALERT: Backup clear on I-64 in Goochland County

The backup has cleared on Interstate 64, near mile marker 172, about one mile west of Rockville.

All lanes were closed earlier due to a crash, and traffic was getting by on the right shoulder.

However, traffic was still moving slowly when VDOT opened all lanes because a work zone was still in place.

The backup was 3.5 miles.

