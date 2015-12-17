Police ID victim in Hopewell shooting, searching for 3 suspects

Hopewell Police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting on Thursday.

34-year-old Christopher Lamont Jones, aka "Peety," died at the hospital from his wounds.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Buren Street. When police arrived on scene, they found Jones in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to John Randolph Hospital, where he later died.

Police are looking for three suspects in the shooting. Two were seen running towards South 6th Avenue, and a third ran towards the dead-end of S. 4th Avenue.

Suspect descriptions:

• 6’ 0” tall; thin build with dark clothing and a hoodie

• 5’ 7” tall with a white hoodie or shirt

• Tall, slender, wearing a gray hoodie, khaki pants, and a dark skull cap with a ball on it

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting is asked to call the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 541-2202.

