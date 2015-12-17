Police: Shoplifter hit on Rt. 1 after stealing cigarettes and ribs

Chesterfield Police say a shoplifter was hit by a vehicle while running from police after stealing cigarettes from a Shell gas station and ribs from a Martin's.

It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday near the Shell located at 12500 Jeff Davis Highway in Chester. The shoplifter ran a block down the road and was hit by a black Chevy Tahoe, near the Bermuda Square Shopping Center.

He was taken to the the hospital and is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Police also took a bike from the scene, but they have not said how the bike was involved.

No word yet on charges.

