VCU freshman found dead in alley behind D.C. bar

A Virginia Commonwealth University freshman was found dead in an alley in D.C. Thursday afternoon, after his family said he disappeared from a bar Wednesday night, according to WRC.

D.C. police confirmed 19-year-old Paul McGuinness, Jr. was found dead around 11:50 a.m. in an alley behind the Madam's Organ bar, located in the city's Adam Morgan's area.

McGuinness' uncle Oray Nicolai told WRC the freshman went to the bar Wednesday night to celebrate his cousin's birthday. "I know that he disappeared from the bar at 1 o'clock in the morning, and my son was with him -- thought he was coming out of the bathroom."

His family called police and started searching for him. His longtime baseball coach also joined in the search and found McGuinness' body five hours later at the bottom of a stairwell behind the bar. "They're traumatized. It's the worst nightmare any parent could have," Nicolai said

Madam's Organ will not be open Thursday night, according to an employee who declined to comment on the investigation.

McGuinness just returned home from VCU to spend Christmas with his family.

D.C. police are still investigating.

