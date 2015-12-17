Officer at Chesterfield Wawa arrests gunman after shots fired

A Chesterfield Police officer at the right place at the right time was able to quickly arrest a suspect after shots were fired at a Wawa on Midlothian Turnpike. (Source: NBC12)

The officer was conducting holiday patrols at the Wawa near the Boulders when shots rang out. Police say the suspect shot at a vehicle with people inside, and officers believe the suspect knew the people inside the car. They managed to drive off unharmed, but the officer at the store was able to quickly arrest the suspect.

It is not known if the bullets struck anyone inside of the vehicle, or if they have any injuries due to the shooting. The person inside the the vehicle has disappeared from the scene.

The forensic team was seen collecting evidence following the shooting, including a gun on the ground. A man was also seen in the back of a patrol car before being driven away by an officer.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

There is no longer a heavy police presence at the scene and business is back to normal.

Chesterfield police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

