Girl Scouts selling cookies online again this year

Calling all Girl Scout cookie lovers! Girl Scout cookies online again this year, but you still have to know a Girl Scout selling the cookies.

Girl Scouts launched a program called Digital Cookie 2.0, which works like buying cookies at the booth or going door-to-door, according to the Huffington Post. A Girl Scout will give you a link to her personal website, in which you can order all the cookies you want.

Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia have yet to release a date on when the cookies will go on sale or how long the online orders will take.

Last year was the first year the cookies were sold online.

