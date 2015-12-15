Local organization holds toy drive for homeless children

What everyone wants for Christmas is a truckload of toys for homeless children of all ages, not just little ones, teens too, and items to make a house a home like linen and towels microwaves dishes, furniture, small appliances.

Toy Drive Organizer Andre Neita, owner of Professional Moving & Storage, is dedicated to helping Home Again, and is asking for the public's help. Otherwise, the non-profit that moves homeless families into permanent housing may not be able to make the holidays special for the children and parents it serves.

"We've all come from positions where we've needed in our lives at some point and want to let families know that they have support at a time when they are trying to rearrange their lives and situate their children. Often times there's not a lot of funding for toys, things outside of necessities," Latoria Mason, administrative assistant for Professional Moving & Storage, says.

"Many families come to us with nothing more than the clothes on their backs and holiday times are especially tough. Families just don't have the resources to provide for their children," Lorae Ponder, executive director for Home Again, says. "It really is critical this year. We need all the help they need all the help they can get from the community."

This is some of what people gave when the toy drive was first announced a couple months ago. They are no doubt happy for what you see under the tree but Sean Monroe, programs director for Home Again, says, "We would like to see gifts for some of our older teenagers who would like to see headphones, some balls, basketballs, footballs, electronics. some of those things that some older children enjoy." He adds, "We want to make sure these individuals these children who are in crisis right now have one day where they really don't have to worry about being homeless and have a sense of normalcy."

Drop off your new unwrapped gifts at Professional Moving and Storage by Dec. 20, and there's a number to call if you need someone to pick up your donations just in time to be delivered for Christmas.

"It's magical. It's a very touching moment when someone took the time to care about them, and they wake up and they have something like every other child under the tree to celebrate," Ponder says.

