TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-95 N in Chesterfield snarls traffic

The left and center lanes are closed on Interstate 95 north at mile marker 67 in Chesterfield, near Chippenham Parkway, because of a crash.

Virginia State Police say the driver was injured when the car crashed into a barrier wall. Police were also working another crash in the area where a car was hit by another vehicle. One person was taken to the hospital in that crash.

VDOT says there is a 2.5 mile backup and that drivers should expect delays.

