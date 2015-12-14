Former Charlottesville youth minister pleads guilty to soliciting minor

A former Charlottesville youth minister was convicted for four counts of solicitation of a minor on Monday and faces up to 120 years in prison, according to the Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney.

54-year-old Jonathan Schnyer, who is a former UVA Associate Director of Institutional Assessments and a youth soccer referee, solicited who he thought was a 14-year-old girl over the course of nine months between April 2014 to January 2015. He was identified and arrested after the investigation.

"Mr. Schnyer's pattern of conduct caught up with him," Rusty McGuire, the Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney, said in a press release. "He attempted to engage in this behavior without any regard for the innocence of a child. We hope these convictions send the message that any effort to harm children will be met with severe repercussions.”

“We appreciate the hard work of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Virginia Attorney General’s Computer Forensics Unit in protecting the children of Louisa County," Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Adam J. Ward, who prosecuted the case with McGuire, said. "The successful prosecution in this case was a direct result of their efforts. ”

Schnyer is scheduled to be sentenced on February 29, 2016.

