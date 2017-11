VDOT says all lanes are now open on Interstate 95 South between Boulevard and Belvidere (mile marker 77).

The right and center lanes were closed earlier due to a crash.

There is a 4.5 mile backup southbound and a four mile backup on the northbound lanes.

All northbound lanes are open. Expect delays.

