Stafford Sheriff: Man tried to hire hit man to kill 13-year-old and her mother

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says a man tried to hire a hit man to kill a 13-year-old girl and her mother, after he was charged with sodomy by force of the girl.

Tyrone Warren was charged in August 2015 with one count of sodomy by force. Detectives say he contacted an undercover officer posing as a "hit man" and offered $5,000 to have the 13-year-old and her mother murdered. The hit man he thought he struck a deal with, was actually an undercover sheriff's deputy.

"One of the best things about this was we were able to get this very early on and though some very aggressive investigation, we were able to determine what was happening and stop it in the very early stages before it became into fruition," Bill Kennedy with the Stafford Sheriff's Office said.

Warren now faces two counts of criminal solicitation to commit murder and two counts of attempted murder. "The seriousness of these charges cannot be overstated," said Sheriff Charles Jett. "I am thankful that no harm came to the two individuals who were potential victims of this inhumane plot of murder."

He will be in court next month for the sodomy charge.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12