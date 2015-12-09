Petersburg HS student arrested for bringing gun to school - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Petersburg HS student arrested for bringing gun to school

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Petersburg police have arrested a student for bringing a gun to Petersburg High School on Tuesday.

Authorities haven't released any other information.

