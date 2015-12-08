Michigan boy with autism shares special moment with Santa

A photo of a young Michigan boy with Santa is making its way around the world online, and along with the photo comes a special story about a boy with a disability, sharing his fears with St. Nick.

6-year-old Landon Johnson has autism, but like most boys, he loves Santa. He rushed over twice to be with him, but something was also on Landon's mind when he sat on Santa's lap. He told him he worried his autism may have put him on the "naughty list."

"He came back, and he said, 'Santa, I'm autistic," Santa said.

"But Santa took his hands, and Landon was really, really excited, and he took his hands," Naomi Johnson, Landon's mother, said. "This is all I saw was just him massaging his hands."

"After that, he said it's okay to be yourself," Landon said.

"Christmas is about love and joy, and that's what I try to bring to all the children and people I meet. It's an honest pleasures to do that," Santa said.

Johnson posted the picture of Santa and Landon on Facebook, along with a thank you note. It has already generated more than 126,000 likes.

