VSU's academic warning extended 6 more months

Virginia State University will remain on academic warning for another six months as it continues to work to meet standards set by a national accrediting agency.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges confirms VSU's warning status will be extended, saying the existing issues have not been fully resolved. The commission wrapped up meetings on Tuesday afternoon and reached the decision.

A special committee will visit the university before the end of the six-month period to see if it has successfully resolved or implemented changes to meet the SACSCOC standards.

The Board of Trustees fist placed VSU in warning for six months in June while reaffirming the university's full accreditation. Warning is a step above probation, which is the most severe sanction.

“VSU has provided documentation which transparently addressed compliance with the relevant SACSCOC standards,” Interim President Pamela V. Hammond said. “We are committed to continuous improvement of the entirety of the University’s programs and operations and will devote the necessary effort and resources to meet or exceed the SACSCOC accreditation standards.”

Hammond noted that the University will continue to work closely with SACSCOC to address any remaining concerns.

"I am pleased to inform our stakeholders that the SACSCOC disposition does not adversely affect the quality of our educational programs and operations," said Hammond. "This includes participation in federal financial aid programs, our ability to compete for sponsored research funding and our students’ participation in competitions for national and/or global awards and programs.”

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12