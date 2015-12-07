Spotsylvania teen reported missing at D.C. area metro station

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is searching for 19-year-old Katelin Akens.

The search started Monday when VDOT employees were working along River Road in Spotsylvania, and they discovered luggage down in a drainage ditch that belonged to the missing girl. Missing from the luggage was some clothes, some cash and her cell phone, which hasn't been turned on since she went missing. What investigators and the family say is strange, is that other important items were left behind like her bank card.

"We're just all scared. We don't know where she's at or if she's hurt or anything. We're all really scared," Katelin's mom, Lisa Sullivan, says.

Her mom says she drove Katelin from her house in Caroline County to her stepdad's in Spotsylvania. Saturday, he took her to the Franconia Springfield Metro station to catch a train to Reagan International so she could fly back to Arizona, where she's living, and start cosmetology school Monday. The mother says she got a text message on Saturday saying Katelin had boarded the plane, however, it turns out she never boarded the plane.

"We don't suspect right now there's been foul play, but we don't rule it out either, just because of suspicious circumstances of finding her luggage and some other items that may belong to her on the side of the road in an area of the county where she should not have been," Captain Jeff Pearce of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office says.

The family says there was never any behavior to suggest Katelin would want to leave, no fight to trigger any unusual behavior, and that she was excited for her first day of beauty school. However, it's the uncertainty that this family says is the most difficult part of it all.

"It's just a waiting game to find out what comes next," Sullivan says. "It's horrible. You don't know. You don't know what's gonna happen or what they're gonna find. Hopefully she's safe."

Even though Katelin hasn't had her phone on since Saturday, the family says they are in contact with the telecommunication company to trace the cell phone as soon as they can. Also, the family is putting a search group for Katelin on Saturday.

Katelin is described as a white female, 5'4", 122 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Her loved ones say she may be wearing a dark gray fleece pullover sweater with a Bass Pro Shop emblem on it, as well as pink and grey Vans brand shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office or Crime Solvers at 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822.

