VSU student charged with rape

A Virginia State University student has been charged with rape by force or threat.

Jermayne Waller was arrested for a Dec. 1 rape, according to court records. He was arraigned last week and was in court Monday morning for a bond hearing.

The VSU sophomore's preliminary hearing will be on Monday, January 25 at 1 p.m.

VSU's website also lists a Jermayne Waller as a member of the university's track team.

