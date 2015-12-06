Suspect arrested in Emporia nightclub murder, officer shot taking him in custody

Police are investigating the shooting of an officer during a homicide investigation at an Emporia nightclub.

The Emporia Police Chief says around 1:50 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at Smoove Operators in the 700 block of North Main Street. He says the initial fight started over comments made towards someone's sister inside the club and spilled out into the parking lot. Police say that is when George Cain III, 22, was shot in the upper torso. He later died at the hospital.

A police investigation led police to name Christopher P. Powell as the suspect in the shooting. As Officer William King was walking Powell to his police cruiser, another round of shots were fired and one of those bullets struck officer King in the leg. Chief Pinksaw says the bullet entered into the officer’s right thigh and exited out of his left abdomen. King was airlifted to the hospital and is in stable condition. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A state trooper was able to help Officer King after he was shot, according to Chief Pinksaw. Trooper Dent applied a tourniquet to Officer King's wound, applying pressure while waiting for paramedics to tend to him.

Powell has since been charged with the murder of Cain. Police are still searching for the suspect who shot the officer.

