Richmond man shot in the back, has life-threatening injuries

Richmond police are on the scene of a shooting near the city's Gilpin area.

Police say a man was shot in the back around 7 p.m. in the 300 block of Calhoun Street. He is currently at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

