Richmond police arrest man in connection to March shooting

Richmond police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting back in March.

Police have arrested 19-year-old Alexander S. Briggs and charged him with conspiracy to commit murder.

On March 29, officers responded to the 2100 block of Bradford Road for a report of a person shot. They found 28-year-old David L. Briggs lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He later died at a local hospital.

On Tuesday, officers working in the Ruffin Rd. area say they saw Alexander Briggs, who was wanted in connection to the murder. Officers on scene say he attempted to run, but he was taken into custody without incident.

Alexander Briggs and David Briggs are not related.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

