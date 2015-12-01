UPDATE: Missing Hanover woman found safe

A missing Hanover woman with a seizure disorder has been found safe.

"The Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our sincere appreciation the media for their efforts in quickly communicating this information to the public. We would also like to thank all of the citizens who shared this information on social media."

Jessica Lynn Houser was found safe around 7:54 a.m. Wednesday and has been reunited with her family.

Houser went missing on Sunday after she was last seen on 7-Eleven's surveillance video.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12