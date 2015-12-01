Henrico elderly man with Alzheimer's found

Henrico police have found an 85-year-old man with Alzheimer's, who was reported missing Tuesday morning.

Police say Otis Redford went missing around 9 a.m. near the Parham Road and Freestone Avenue area. They say he was driving a burgundy Ford pickup truck with white stripes.

Police have not said where he was found.

