Henrico elderly man with Alzheimer's found

Otis Redford (Source: Henrico police) Otis Redford (Source: Henrico police)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico police have found an 85-year-old man with Alzheimer's, who was reported missing Tuesday morning.

Police say Otis Redford went missing around 9 a.m. near the Parham Road and Freestone Avenue area. They say he was driving a burgundy Ford pickup truck with white stripes. 

Police have not said where he was found.

