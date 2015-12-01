Henrico man lighting cigarette caught on fire

Crews in Henrico say a man was on fire Tuesday afternoon in the county's West End.

Police responded to the scene around 2:50 p.m. at the CVS at the intersection of Lauderdale Drive and Patterson Ave.

Fire officials say the man was sitting in his car and lighting a cigarette when he accidentally caught his pants on fire. He stepped out of the car and the fire spread. Officials say he suffered burns to 75 percent of his body.

Bystanders helped him put out the flames. When emergency workers arrived, they helped douse the rest of the fire and rushed the man to VCU Medical Center.

