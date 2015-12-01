Tractor trailer leaking out 150 gallons of fuel on I-64, left la - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Tractor trailer leaking out 150 gallons of fuel on I-64, left lane closed

Tractor trailer crash on I-64 (Source: State police) Tractor trailer crash on I-64 (Source: State police)
GOOCHLAND, VA (WWBT) -

State police are on scene of a tractor trailer crash on Interstate 64 West at mile marker 168 in Goochland.

They say the tractor trailer crashed into the median.

There are no injuries, but police say the tractor is leaking out approximately 150 gallons of fuel.

The left lane is closed.

