Tractor trailer leaking out 150 gallons of fuel on I-64, left lane closed

State police are on scene of a tractor trailer crash on Interstate 64 West at mile marker 168 in Goochland.

They say the tractor trailer crashed into the median.

There are no injuries, but police say the tractor is leaking out approximately 150 gallons of fuel.

The left lane is closed.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12