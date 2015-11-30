Chesterfield police say goodbye to retired canine

The Chesterfield County Police Department said goodbye to one of their former canines on Monday.

Canine Hooch retired from his law enforcement career back in August after having served with his partner, Sergeant Bowman.

The police department is sending their thoughts to Retired Sergeant Bowman, his family and the canine unit members of the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12