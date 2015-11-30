Police identify victim in Richmond apartment shooting

Richmond police have identified the victim in a homicide that happened at the Southwood Apartments in the city's South Side Saturday morning.

Officers say they found the body of 30-year-old Misael E. Maldonado lying in a drainage ditch near the entrance of the apartment complex, just after 3:25 a.m. on Nov. 28. Police say an officer was flagged down by a person who reported hearing a gunshot fired in the apartment complex. Police have determined he died of a gunshot wound.

Detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Michael Gouldman at 512-2950 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

