RPD searching for suspect who cut a homeowner

Richmond police are searching for a suspect who cut a homeowner Sunday morning.

Police say around 9:36 a.m., the homeowner confronted a suspect in an alley near his home in the 2200 block of W. Grace Street.

Officers say a struggle occurred, and the victim was cut on the arm. The suspect then fled the scene, and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It’s unclear if robbery was the motive in the case, but if anyone has any information, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

