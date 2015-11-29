Arkansas dog owner dies of Hep C, eaten by dogs

A 65-year-old Arkansas woman, who owned 46 dogs, had died in her home from Hepatitis C, and her dogs have already consumed a part of her body.

Van Buren County authorities say they were forced to shoot nine of the dogs in order to recover her body, ArkansasMatters.com reported.

"When the deputies arrived on scene to get her, the dogs were vicious. You couldn't even get into the trailer to check on her to see what needed to be done," Van Buren County Sheriff Scott Bradley says. "We didn't know if those diseases, or that disease, would be spread by the dogs in the community." County officials say they made that controversial decision after finding out the woman suffered from the disease.

Deputies and animal control officer Reta Tharp have tried for weeks to save or euthanize the dogs, but ultimately, they had to shoot 27 of them. "It was the only resource we had. We had tried everything else, and it just failed."

County officials have consulted with the Arkansas State Health Department. The department believes animals cannot spread Hepatitis C.

The woman has been in trouble in the past for hoarding dogs.

