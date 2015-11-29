TRAFFIC ALERT: Major backups on I-95, just south of Doswell - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major backups on I-95, just south of Doswell

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

All lanes are back open on Interstate 95 South.

The center lane was closed earlier at mile marker 97, just south of Doswell, due to a disabled vehicle, according to VDOT.

The backup is currently 6 miles.

Expect delays.

