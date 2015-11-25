Missing Henrico man found safe Thursday

According to Henrico police, 44-year-old Eric Douglas Pletcher has been found safe.

He was reported missing around 2 p.m. Wednesday, but police did not say where. However, they did say he is known to "frequent local fast food restaurants and grocery stores."

Pletcher was found, safe, around 2 a.m. Thursday, police say.

