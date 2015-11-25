11 people displaced in Chesterfield apartment fire

Chesterfield crews spent the night before Thanksgiving battling an apartment fire off Ironbridge Rd.

Crews say they saw heavy smoke coming from an apartment on the third floor when they first arrived on scene at the River Forest Apartments in the 5800 block of Quiet Pine Circle, shortly before 5:30 p.m. Fire officials say the fire started on the balcony, due to cigarettes that weren't put out properly.

11 people were displaced because of the fire, which means some families won't be able to go home for days or maybe weeks. However, thanks to some quick thinking kids, they have all of their family still alive.

Nicholas Reese and Justin Burch alerted several families that their building was on fire, and their lives were in danger. "We were just rushing! Pounded on the door and went to the next."

While the two worked to alert people already home, Kelly Criplett says a neighbor called her at work to tell her the unit right next to hers was burning. "[I] came running home because I couldn't find my daughter. I couldn't get in touch with my daughter who was supposed to be home at the time."

Fortunately, Kelly said her daughter was still with her friend, and safe. Unfortunately, she says the Chesterfield Fire Department told her she wouldn't be able to go home for at least a few days. Maybe a few weeks. However, she says the coat she's wearing was given to her by a neighbor Wednesday night, letting her know she'd have a warm place to stay. "Everyone's offered us a place to stay if we need, so I'd say we have great neighbors."

There were no injuries.

It took crews 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

