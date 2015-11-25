Thief forces way into woman's car, robs her near Chimborazo Park

A thief walked up to a woman's vehicle while she was at a stop sign near Chimborazo Park and robbed her at gunpoint, according to Richmond Police.

Investigators are hoping someone can provide some surveillance images from the area of 32nd and Broad streets around 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday, so they can track down the suspect.

The woman was driving westbound when she stopped at the intersection and a man with a gun tapped on her passenger-side window, according to police. The man motioned for her to unlock the door, then got inside and forced her to drive a few blocks toward the park. He then took her cash, phone and credit cards and ran off towards the dog park area, police said.

Neighbors have spoken out about the crime. "It's not surprising,” Sara Taylor said, who had something similar happen to her. "I was down here at the gas staiton. They asked for a ride. I told them I didnt' feel comfortable with it..It's late at night. I'm a young girl,” she said.

Kathryn Wiley said if a stranger approached her car, she would've reacted differently. "You should've just put the accelerator on and gotten away,” she said.

Fortunately, the victim in Wednesday's robbery was not harmed but the hunt is on to find the robber.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-40s, 6'3" tall, with a dark complexion. He was wearing a wool cap, denim jacket, tan or light-colored shirt and dark trousers.

Detectives are asking anyone who has surveillance equipment in the area to check the video files to see if they captured the incident or suspect.

