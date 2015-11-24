Aldi opens 4th store in Richmond

ALDI will open up a new grocery store in South Richmond on Thursday, Dec. 10.

The discount grocery store will open up its 4th store in Richmond, which will be located at 7319 Forest Hill Ave.

To celebrate the grand opening, ALDI will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m., and the public is invited to attend. Also, the first 100 shoppers will receive a golden ticket, which will have ALDI gift certificates of various amounts. Customers can also tour the store, have food samples and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year's supply of ALDI produce.

