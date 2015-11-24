Megan Wise is weekend meteorologist for NBC12.

Megan graduated from Millersville University of Pennsylvania with a BS in Meteorology. Before coming to Richmond, Megan was at WDEF in Chattanooga, TN, where she produced, anchored, and forecasted the weather for their weekend newscasts. Megan’s broad skill-set was on display in a weekly outdoor segment called “Megan Wise Goes Outside” where she got to do everything from Caving to Hang Gliding.

