Megan Wise is weekend meteorologist for NBC12.
Megan graduated from Millersville University of Pennsylvania with a BS in Meteorology. Before coming to Richmond, Megan was at WDEF in Chattanooga, TN, where she produced, anchored, and forecasted the weather for their weekend newscasts. Megan’s broad skill-set was on display in a weekly outdoor segment called “Megan Wise Goes Outside” where she got to do everything from Caving to Hang Gliding.
