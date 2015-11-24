Stephanie Robusto is a general assignment reporter for NBC12 News.

Originally from a small town outside of Rochester, NY, Stephanie finished high school in Italy and spent time traveling while teaching English as a Foreign Language.

While working towards her degree in broadcast journalism, Stephanie interned at the NBC affiliate in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Before coming to Richmond, she spent three years in the Palmetto State as a reporter.

