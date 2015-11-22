Family continues searching for missing Henrico man

Family members of James "Pooh" Green are asking for helping finding a Henrico man missing since Friday. (Source: Facebook)

Family members are continuing to search for a Henrico man who has been missing for over a week.

James "Pooh" Green, 35, was reported missing on Friday, November 13, according to Henrico police. The family says he was last seen by his brother in their Eastern Henrico home near Nine Mile Road and Pleasant Street Friday night around 8:30 p.m. They share the home along with Green's wife and 13-year-old daughter.

Family member Sabrina Hicks posted a few messages and videos to her Facebook page regarding the search.

Green is an adult African-American male with a beard, 5'7'' and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing navy blue khaki work pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Green is a Highland Springs High School graduate.

Henrico police say they do not suspect foul play and continue investigating.

Anyone with information should call Henrico police. The family has also set up a hot line where you can reach them directly at 804-754-5869.

