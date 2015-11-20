Suspect in Richmond triple shooting shot at Henrico apartment

The suspect in a Richmond triple shooting that killed one person and injured a 7-year-old girl was found shot at a Henrico apartment complex on Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Engleside Drive at the Essex Village Apartments. When police arrived, they found a man at the apartment with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the victim is Anwar "Wawa" Phillips, the man wanted for a triple shooting at the Blue Ridge Estates apartment complex in Richmond's southside on Monday. A $5,000 reward was offered for information leading to Phillips' arrest.

Police have identified the man killed on Monday as Frank A. McCray, 49, of 5700 Kendall Road.

Henrico Police say they have a person of interest in custody after the shooting.

