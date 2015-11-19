RPD: Suspect charged in Monday's abduction and robbery

Two Richmond schools are on lockdown as police investigate a bank robbery attempted that led to a police chase and shots fired. (Source: NBC12)

Richmond police have charged a man with four felonies in connection to an abduction and robbery that happened on Monday.

36-year-old Frank E. Reid has been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to police. They say he wasn't immediately charged because of his medical condition that sent him to the hospital. Also, detectives were trying to find out if he was connected to other crimes in other areas. At this point, police have not linked him to other crimes in the area.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, two BrownGreer law firm workers were held hostage at a gas station in the 2600 block of E. Main St. in Shockoe Bottom. Police say Reid held the men at gunpoint demanding money and then forced them to drive to the Bank of America at 1111 E. Main St. Police say one of the men entered the bank to withdraw money, but no money was withdrawn. The man notified police of the situation, and he stayed at the bank, according to police.

When officers responded to the scene, they found the suspect in the SUV driving away with the second victim still inside. Officers pursued the car, going through the city, into Henrico County and back into the Church Hill area.

Henrico police deployed spike strips at the intersection of Magnolia St. and Mechanicsville Turnpike, which punctured the SUV's tired. Police say the car then hit a parked car at 25th and R streets. The slow speed pursuit lasted for about 30 minutes.

Police say the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire. Both the victim and the suspect were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. They are in stable condition, according to police.

The crime spree follows another back in 1999, where court records show Reid was convicted of robbery, shooting into an occupied vehicle and illegal use of a firearm. He served at total of 16 years, according to court records. He was just released from the Virginia Department of Corrections in July of 2014.

Police do not have a booking photo available at this time.

