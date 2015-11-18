$5000 reward offered to find suspect in Monday's shootings

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest for Monday's shootings in the Blue Ridge Estates apartment complex in the city's south side.

The U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force has offered the reward, and they are working with Richmond police in trying to find 30-year-old Anwar "Wawa" Phillips.

Police say Phillips is known to hang around the hotels on Midlothian Turnpike. They describe him as 6'1" and 191 pounds.

He has warrants on file for malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to police. Other charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information on Phillips' whereabouts is asked to call (877) 926-8332.

