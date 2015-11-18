Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approves plan for Bon Air area

The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a plan they say will bring in new businesses and customers to the historic Bon Air area.

BOS vote unanimously in favor of the Bon Air Special Area Plan. Bikeways and Trails Plan up next. — Chesterfield County (@ChesterfieldVa) November 19, 2015

They released details of the plan back in July. However, the board said they made changes after hearing the community reacting to the plan back in September. The new changes have not yet been announced.

Stay with NBC12 News for updates.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12