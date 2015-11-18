Dinwiddie boy runs away from attempted abductor

Dinwiddie deputies are investigating an attempted abduction involving a 12-year-old boy.

On Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., deputies say the boy was confronted by a black man who was driving an older, four door, black sedan in the 9900 block of Colemans Lake Road in the Ford area of the county.

Deputies say the driver tried getting the boy into the car, saying he was going to be taken to a family member's house. However, the boy became suspicious and ran to a nearby family member's house.

No force was used in the incident, according to deputies.

Deputies say the incident is similar to the one that happened on Flatfoot Road on November 10, where a man tried to force a teenage girl into his car. Investigators have not determined if the incidents are related or not.

Anyone with any information in either case is asked to call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office at 469-4550 or the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 861-1212.

