Evan McKeel advances to the next round of 'The Voice' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Evan McKeel advances to the next round of 'The Voice'

Source: NBC Source: NBC
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond's Evan McKeel has advanced to the top 11 on The Voice.

He was one of the final three artists to be saved in the group of 12.

Last night, he sang, "This Is It," and the judges praised him for his performance.

You can watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC12.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly