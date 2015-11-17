Evan McKeel advances to the next round of 'The Voice'

A photo posted by Evan McKeel (@evanmckeel) on Nov 17, 2015 at 5:46pm PST

Richmond's Evan McKeel has advanced to the top 11 on The Voice.

He was one of the final three artists to be saved in the group of 12.

Thank you everyone so much for voting for me!! What a wild night !! Get ready for #VoiceTop11 #VoiceResults — Evan McKeel (@EvanMcKeel) November 18, 2015

Last night, he sang, "This Is It," and the judges praised him for his performance.

You can watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC12.

