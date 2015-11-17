Richmond advocates working to combat violence after shooting

One man's life was taken in an apartment shooting in the city's south side Monday night.

Community advocates say Frank McCray was fatally shot around 9:30 p.m. His relative and that man's 7-year-old daughter were also gunned down but survived. It happened a block away from Midlothian Turnpike at the Blue Ridge Estates Apartments. The two who survived are still recovering in the hospital, but community leaders are saying enough is enough. Area leaders are now working to combat the violence.

The late night crime scene rattled those in the south side community, especially Tae Roberts because she heard the multiple gunshots. "I was just hurt. I was hurt. I couldn't sleep at all,” she said.

Roberts said she couldn't believe a 7-year-old girl was caught in that gunfire. “It's sad. You don't even want your kids to come outside to play because you don't know what's going to happen,” she said.

Tuesday, local leaders with the Million Man March Movement stopped by to offer condolences. "One thing that's important to do is that we respect one another,” Rev. Charles Shannon said. Shannon said the local committee is working to expand a national effort into Richmond to offer mediation in areas of violence. "We will come in as a local organizing committee with our ears open,” he explained.

Organizers hope the community will see them as an available resource when tensions surface. "Let's go talk to the local brothers and sisters in the local organizing committee so we can resolve this issue before we even think about using any kind of weapon or violence to resolve it,” Shannon said.

"I just lost my first relative to violence," a grieving relative said on Facebook Tuesday. He added that he's praying for his other relatives, including the little girl, who are fighting for their lives.

"I just hope she heals. I just hope she really heals, gets out of surgery and gets better,” Roberts said.

Tuesday, a relative stopped by the apartment where the shooting happened, but asked for privacy as she headed back to the hospital to help her family get through the difficult time.

Police say they have strong leads in the case. Although no arrests, police say they have strong leads. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

