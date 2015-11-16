School officials investigating bomb threat at Petersburg High Sc - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

School officials investigating bomb threat at Petersburg High School

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Petersburg schools are investigating after they say a student discovered writing on a bathroom wall, indicating a bomb threat at Petersburg High school.

Police were called to the school and searched the building. No credible threat was found, according to Petersburg schools.

Parents were notified of the situation, but there is no word if schools were evacuated.

