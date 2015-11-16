TRAFFIC ALERT: Beulah Road closed until noon after power pole crash in Chesterfield

A part of Beulah Road has reopened, according to VDOT. An SUV smashed into a major power pole in Chesterfield, forcing crews to shut down part of the road Monday morning.

The crash happened near Kingsland Creek and Reedy Creek, knocking down utility lines. The driver is expected to be okay.

Both lanes were closed while crews continued cleanup.

At one point, power was out to more than 1,300 Dominion customers.

