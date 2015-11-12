Hampton police arrest man on Chesterfield's Most Wanted List

A man on Chesterfield's Most Wanted List was captured in Hampton after being on the run for seven years.

32-year-old Daniel Soriano Avila was found by Hampton police in his home on the 30 block of Roland Drive Thursday morning, according to WAVY.

He was charged with abduction and kidnapping, four counts of aggravated sexual battery, four counts of indecent liberties with child and object sexual penetration.

The incident occurred back in 2008, according to police.

He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.

