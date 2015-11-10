Former Col. Heights youth group leader charged on 7 felony counts

The Grand Jury for the City of Colonial Heights returned seven true bills of indictment against Jeffrey Clark, who was a volunteer youth group leader at Immanual Baptist Church in Colonial Heights.

The seven indictments include two counts of indecent liberties with a child, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, and two counts of indecent liberties with a child by a custodian. All seven of those are felonies.

Clark is being held at the Riverside Regional Jail.

