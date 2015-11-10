Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76

The popular face of scientific genius, Hawking's work recognized but not understood by public.

The popular face of scientific genius, Hawking's work recognized but not understood by public.

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2017 file photo, Britain's Professor Stephen Hawking delivers a keynote speech as he receives the Honorary Freedom of the City of London during a ceremony at the Guildhall in the City of London. Haw...

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2017 file photo, Britain's Professor Stephen Hawking delivers a keynote speech as he receives the Honorary Freedom of the City of London during a ceremony at the Guildhall in the City of London. Haw...

The vice-chancellor of the University of Cambridge is praising Stephen Hawking as an inspiration to millions.

The vice-chancellor of the University of Cambridge is praising Stephen Hawking as an inspiration to millions.

(Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2015 file photo, Professor Stephen Hawking poses for photographers upon arrival for the Interstellar Live show at the Royal Albert Hall in central London. Hawking, whose brilliant mind ra...

(Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2015 file photo, Professor Stephen Hawking poses for photographers upon arrival for the Interstellar Live show at the Royal Albert Hall in central London. Hawking, whose brilliant mind ra...

Stephen Hawking poses for photographers upon arrival for the Interstellar Live show at the Royal Albert Hall in central London on March 30, 2015. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

(RNN) - Theoretical physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking died Wednesday at his home in Cambridge, England, according to a spokesperson for the family.

"He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years," said his children in a statement.

Hawking studied the laws of time and space, becoming an international celebrity in the process.

Hawking was the author of several best-sellers, including "A Brief History of Time," "Black Holes and Baby Universes and Other Essays," "The Universe in a Nutshell," "The Grand Design" and "My Brief History."

Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.

People paid tribute to Hawking on Twitter.

"His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake," astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson said. "But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure."

British Prime Minister Theresa May said, "Professor Stephen Hawking was a brilliant and extraordinary mind - one of the great scientists of his generation. His courage, humour and determination to get the most from life was an inspiration. His legacy will not be forgotten."

Professor Stephen Hawking was a brilliant and extraordinary mind - one of the great scientists of his generation. His courage, humour and determination to get the most from life was an inspiration. His legacy will not be forgotten. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) March 14, 2018

NASA also saluted him, saying "His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014."

Remembering Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist and ambassador of science. His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014 pic.twitter.com/FeR4fd2zZ5 — NASA (@NASA) March 14, 2018

When Cambridge University made his doctoral thesis "Properties of Expanding Universes" available to the public in Oct. 2017, "unprecedented interest" in the paper crashed the library's website.

His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 14, 2018

While studying time, he has survived the ravages of an incurable disease. He was diagnosed with ALS or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, at age 21.

Though he was given only two years to live after his diagnosis, he lived more than 50 years.

The motor neuron disease, formerly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, causes nerve cells to break down and die, according to Mayo Clinic.

Hawking's early struggles with scholarship, love and a devastating diagnosis were chronicled in the award-winning 2014 biopic, "The Theory of Everything." Eddie Redmayne won an Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of Hawking.

Because of ALS, Hawking was bound to wheelchair. After a tracheostomy in 1985, Hawking lost the ability to speak. He relied on an elaborate computer system to communicate, which he accessed with a switch he moved with his cheek. He also required constant care.

Hawking faced a number of health challenges and was described as "on the cusp of death" in April 2009, according to the Guardian. He had to cancel high-profile lectures because of his bad health.

Stephen Hawking inspired me before ALS - to keep asking questions, seeking answers, and understanding the cosmic perspective. But since ALS, he saved my life with his example - people diagnosed with ALS can continue to live productive & purposeful lives for decades.

-SG — Steve Gleason (@TeamGleason) March 14, 2018

Besides books, scholarships and lectures, Hawking made guest appearances in live action and cartoon TV shows such as "The Simpsons," "Futurama," "The Big Bang Theory" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

Hawking was born on Jan. 8, 1942, 300 years after the death of Galileo, his website said. Though his parents were from north London, he was born in Oxford because his family had to evacuate due to the German Blitz.

Hawking first attended University College, Oxford. Though he wanted to study mathematics, he pursued physics instead because mathematics wasn't offered at Oxford.

Hawking gained a Ph.D. in cosmology at Cambridge University and studied as a fellow at Gonville and Caius College.

He studied at Cambridge's Institute of Astronomy before coming to the Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics in 1979 as a Lucasian Professor, a title once held by Isaac Newton, until 2009.

Remembering Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist and ambassador of science. His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014 pic.twitter.com/FeR4fd2zZ5 — NASA (@NASA) March 14, 2018

Hawking led the general relativity group at the department and was principal investigator of the COSMOS National Cosmology Supercomputer.

He remained active at Cambridge as a Dennis Stantion Avery and Sally Tsui Wong-Avery Director of Research at the Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics until his death.

Hawking married and divorced twice, first to Jane Wilde and then to his nurse, Elaine Mason. He had three children and three grandchildren.

In July 2015, Hawking funded a $100 million search for alien life beyond the solar system, scanning the universe for radio transmissions, according to the Guardian.

In recent years, he had expressed concern on a number of topics, including the future of the United Kingdom's National Health Service, the end of the world, specifically Earth, and artificial intelligence.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.