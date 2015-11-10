Eric Philips is a reporter and anchor for NBC12. In addition to being part of the 12News Today team, Eric covers stories across Central Virginia.

Eric is an award-winning journalist, who has covered news for local stations in Charlotte, Atlanta, Norfolk, and Salisbury MD. He also served for five years as a correspondent for CNN where he covered stories coast to coast.

A native of Morristown, NJ, Eric is no stranger to Virginia having graduated from Hampton University and worked in Hampton Roads. He’s a proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and the Brothers of 1-5-1, Inc.

