Eric Philips is a reporter and anchor for NBC12. In addition to being part of the 12News Today team, Eric covers stories across Central Virginia.
Eric is an award-winning journalist, who has covered news for local stations in Charlotte, Atlanta, Norfolk, and Salisbury MD. He also served for five years as a correspondent for CNN where he covered stories coast to coast.
A native of Morristown, NJ, Eric is no stranger to Virginia having graduated from Hampton University and worked in Hampton Roads. He’s a proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and the Brothers of 1-5-1, Inc.
To meet more NBC12 staff members, see our About NBC12 page.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.