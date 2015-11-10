Drew Wilder is anchor of 12News at 5:30. (Source: NBC12)

Drew Wilder is a reporter and anchor for NBC12. In addition to anchoring 12News at 5:30, Drew covers stories across Central Virginia.

Drew is an award winning news anchor and a Midwest native. He grew up in Illinois where he graduated from and taught at Eastern Illinois University.

Follow Kelly Avellino on social media:

To meet more NBC12 staff members, see our About NBC12 page.