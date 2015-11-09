Family displaced in Henrico apartment fire

A family is out their apartment following a cooking fire in Henrico's West End Monday evening.

Responding crews say they saw smoking coming out the apartment in the 9200 block of Terrapin Court around 5:30 p.m. Once inside, firefighters found flames in the kitchen area.

Fortunately, they were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and prevented it from spreading.

No injuries were reported, and no word on damage costs.

